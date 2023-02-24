German union announces airport strikes following failed labour talks 

Dusseldorf, Feb. 24, (dpa/GNA) - Germany’s Verdi trade union announced airport strikes on Monday at the two largest airports in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, following the failure of public sector workers and employers to reach a wage agreement.

The strike will initially affect the Cologne/Bonn and Dusseldorf airports and will expand to other regional airports after Monday. Talks failed on Thursday.

Workers on the Sunday late shift will walk off the job and return late Monday, the union said. Workers at the Dusseldorf airport will stop work shortly after their Cologne/Bonn colleagues do.

The wage negotiations involve public-sector workers at the federal and local level, as well as nationwide aviation security staff.

“The employees are putting pressure on their respective employers with the strikes because no acceptable offer was made in the previous public-sector negotiations,” said Andrea Becker of Verdi.

She asked for the understanding of the passengers, adding in a statement that the union had announced its action early so that travellers could make other arrangements.

Just last Friday, warning strikes by Verdi at seven German airports caused thousands of flight cancellations. Several airports had to stop regular passenger operations.

The next round of talks is to take place on March 27.

On Thursday, federal and local governments offered a total pay increase of 5% in two steps and one-off payments totalling €2,500 ($2,646).

Unions are demanding 10.5% more income, or at least €500 more per month. The employers’ side rejected that as “not affordable.”

