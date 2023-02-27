Five female coaches leave for the Netherlands for attachment 

Accra, Feb. 27, GNA – The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has sponsored five female coaches to receive training as part of its “Coach education program” which seeks to produce world-class coaches for Ghana.

This would be the second time the GFA would be sponsoring female team coaches after the first batch went to Germany for a one-month attachment last year.

The selected coaches, Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo, Charles Anokye Frimpong, Joyce Boatey-Agyei, Anita Wiredu, and Edna Quagraine would be taken through topics such as Match analysis, Physical Development of players, Scouting, Tactical training, and many other aspects.

According to the football body, the coaches would also be trained in some top European clubs like Ajax Amsterdam, Feyenoord Rotterdam, PSV Eindhoven, and PEC Zwolle for one month.

The GFA is keen on improving the technical capacity of Coaches in Ghana to meet the standards of modern trends in football and as a way of developing women’s football in the country.

GNA

