Finland’s economy enters technical recession after slight Q4 decline 

Helsinki, Feb. 14, (dpa-AFX/GNA) - Finland’s economy contracted further in the three months ended December, figures from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.

Gross domestic product fell a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 0.2% sequentially in the fourth quarter, the same pace of decline as in the previous quarter.

Thus, the economy entered a technical recession due to the back-to-back decline in GDP.

During December, the output of the national economy grew 0.2% annually in December, following a 0.4% rise in November.

Primary production advanced by around 3.2% in December compared to last year, and the tertiary sector grew by about 1.4%.

On the other hand, secondary production logged a negative growth of 2.7%. On a monthly basis, GDP expanded 0.6% from November, when it increased by 0.1%.

