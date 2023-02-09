EU preps for international donor conference for earthquake victims

Brussels, Feb. 9, (dpa/GNA) - EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is organizing an international donor conference to support the earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria, together with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.

The event is planned for March in Brussels, both sides announced on Wednesday, without giving a concrete date. “The EU will support your communities,” von der Leyern said, “because no one should be left alone when a tragedy like this hits a people.”

Sweden currently holds the presidency of the EU states.

The conference, which has been coordinated with Turkey, will be open to EU states, neighbouring countries, members of the United Nations and international financial institutions. The aim is to coordinate aid and raise support for rapid reconstruction and emergency relief in the affected areas.

GNA

