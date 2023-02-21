Enhnace sense of security — Akufo-Addo to Police

By Stephen Asante/Jeremiah Hayford Sekyi

Accra, Feb. 21, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has asked personnel of the Police Service to uphold professionalism and work harder to enhance the sense of security, law and order.

He said that was necessary to create a congenial atmosphere and safe environment for socio-economic growth and development.

President Akufo-Addo was speaking at the presentation of 100 pick-up, six armoured vehicles, and 600 motorbikes to the police, at the Police Headquarters, in Accra.

The resources are meant to facilitate the work of the police – retooling them for efficient work.

The President lauded the leadership of the Service, especially under the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, for transforming the Service.

The Government, he said, would not relent in giving the Police the necessary support to be efficient and effective.

Mr. Ambrose Dery, Minister of the Interior, said the anti-crime measures taken by the Government was paying off, saying the presence of the police in Ghanaian communities was enhancing security and safety of the people.

He thanked the President for his continuous support to the police.

The IGP, Dr. Akuffo Dampare said the vehicles and motorbikes had come at the appropriate time to inspire personnel for hard work.

GNA

