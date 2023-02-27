Enchi College of Education crowned best institution in Ghana

By Erica Apeatua Addo

ENCHI (WNR) Feb 27, GNA – The Enchi College of Education in the Aowin Municipality of the Western North Region has been crowned the best Teacher Training Establishment in the country by Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC).

GTEC, in partnership with the five mentoring Universities, the National Teaching Council and the Transforming Teacher Education, has presented the results of the Fidelity of Implementation (FOI) for the Bachelor of Education programme, which was introduced in October 2019.

The batch of graduates have completed their coursework and commerce their National Service while the programme is in its fourth year.

After the successful implementation of the Bachelor of Education Programme in the forty-six Training Institutions in Ghana, the GTEC report indicated Enchi College of Education was the overall best performing institution.

Out of 24 indicators used in the various categories of the programme, including teaching and learning of student teachers, assessment of student teachers, student teachers’ preparation form, experience of supported teaching in schools and tutor professional development session, ENCHICOE had 20 indicators, representing 83.3 per cent, making the institution the best among equals in the new curriculum implemented in 2019.

At a brief community sensitization forum to celebrate this remarkable achievement at the campus, the principal of the institution, Mr Philip Ntaah, announced that should a revised be made in the Teacher Education in the country, ENCHICOE had renowned itself.

He indicated that following the implementation of the Diploma in Basic Education for Teacher Training Institutions, a national quiz competition was organized and ENCHICOE was adjudged the winner.

The institution has also won the overall best in the Fidelity of Implementation of the Bachelor of Education in Ghana.

The Provost of the College of Education at the University of Ghana (LG), who is also as the Chairperson, Professor Samuel Nii Ardey, said he was happy to be part of the success story of the College.

He congratulated the principal, teaching and non-teaching staff and students for the outstanding performance.

Prof. Ardey advised the students to take advantage of all the opportunities they had in the College, adding that “students put in all efforts to make your parents proud since they have sacrificed a lot to get you into the College, you need to repay your parents with excellent performance.”

The Tufuohene, Nana Payin II on behalf of the Aowin Traditional Council, expressed his joy over the success chalked by the institution, adding that ‘’The traditional authorities will do everything within our powers to ensure this College achieved its objectives.’’

GNA

