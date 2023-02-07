Eight countries up pressure on issue of immigration before EU summit

Vienna, Feb. 7, (dpa/GNA) - Ahead of the upcoming EU summit, Austria and seven other countries are exerting pressure for higher hurdles in immigration.

More EU-funded measures to protect the external borders, faster deportations and new repatriation agreements with non-EU countries are needed, according to a letter from Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer, co-signed by the heads of government of Denmark, Greece, Latvia, Slovakia, Malta, Estonia and Lithuania.

The two-day summit begins on Thursday.

“In our opinion, the current asylum system is broken and primarily benefits the cynical human smugglers who take advantage of the misfortune of women, men and children,” the leaders write in the letter, a copy of which was obtained by dpa.

The letter is addressed to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU Council President Charles Michel.

The heads of government recall that some states, such as Austria, are currently experiencing the same number or more of new arrivals and asylum applications as in the massive wave of migration in 2015-16.

National and local authorities are struggling to cope with the influx, the letter says, adding that the situation is deeply worrying and concrete measures are needed.

The aim must be to give priority to people in need of international protection – including refugees from Ukraine.

GNA

