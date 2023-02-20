Dr Stephen Torkpo gears up to contest Akatsi North NDC Primaries  

By Nelson Ayivor

Ave-Havi (VR) Feb. 20, GNA – Dr Stephen Torkpo, a Senior Research Fellow at the University of Ghana, is gearing up to contest the Akatsi North National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary primaries when nominations open for the polls this February.

He announced his intentions in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Ave- Havi in the Akatsi North district of the Volta region, over the weekend.

Dr Torkpo made three earlier attempts at the primaries but lost to incumbent Member of Parliament (MP), Mr Peter Nortsu Kotoe.

The Senior Research Fellow, who is making his fourth come back believes “the time is ripe for a fresh candidate with a broader appeal to the electorate – a candidate who would lead in maximising votes for the NDC in the 2024 general elections.

“Having reviewed the performance of the NDC in the last two elections, I believe it is time for my elder brother, Mr Peter Nortsu Kotoe to “throw in the towel” and allow for fresh limbs to takeover.”

The aspirant observed that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) made tremendous gains both in the Parliamentary and Presidential votes in Akatsi North in 2020, and still has eyes on the constituency, which calls for a new face to lead the NDC towards a resounding victory in the 2024 general elections.

Dr Torkpo, a native of Ave-Havi, who is associated with several developmental efforts within the constituency in the fields of education, sports, health, agriculture, apprenticeship support programmes among others, promised to run a campaign devoid of insults and attacks going into the primaries, and to further unite the party when elected Parliamentary candidate in May.

“I intend to run an open-door policy, working with all stakeholders in the party and to bring everyone on board to ensure a resounding victory for the umbrella party in the 2024 general elections,” he said.

The parliamentary candidate aspirant advised all aspirants in the upcoming primaries to avoid the use of intemperate language during their campaigns.

“Let’s watch our eyes when” fighting” – Ghanaians are looking up to the NDC to save the country, and we cannot afford to disappoint them,” Dr. Torkpo said.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

