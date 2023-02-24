Death toll from Brazil floods rises to 50

Rio de Janeiro, Feb 24, (dpa/GNA) – At least 50 people were killed, after heavy rains caused floods and landslides along the Atlantic coast in the Brazilian state of São Paulo last weekend, officials said on Thursday.

Forty-nine people died in São Sebastião in south-eastern Brazil, the regional government said, while another person was reported dead in the city of Ubatuba.

Of the confirmed victims, 38 people were identified, including 13 men, 12 women and 13 children. Dozens were still missing.

Some 2,500 people were displaced while 1,800 are believed to have lost their homes.

More than 600 millimetres of rainfall were recorded within 24 hours in the state of São Paulo, according to the regional government, one of the largest amounts ever recorded in Brazil over such a short period of time.

In February 2022, more than 200 people were killed after heavy rainfall, caused landslides and floods in the mountainous region near Rio de Janeiro.

GNA

