CrownCity technologies is lSO/IEC 27001:2013 & PCI DSS Version 3.2.1 certified 

Accra, Feb. 2, GNA – CrownCity Technologies (CCT), a Fintec Company, has been awarded ISO/IEC 27001:2013 and Payment Card Industry Standard (PCI DSS) certification.

The certifications further consolidate the company’s position as a market leader in providing platforms for licensed financial institutions to lend.

A statement issued in Accra by Mr. Frank Adibi, the Chief Executive Officer, CrownCity Technologies, said the ISO 27001 and PCI DSS certifications were issued by the Management System Certification Body (MSECB) and Digital Jewel Africa.

MSECB is an accredited Management System Certification Body by the International Accreditation Service (IAS) and a leading provider of Audit and Certification Services in the field of Information Security and Privacy in the world

While, Digital Jewel Africa is a qualified security assessor by the PCI DSS Security Standard Council.

Mr. Emmanuel Anku, CrownCity Technologies’ Risk and Compliance Manager, said, “As the risk associated with Cyber-attacks and data breaches continue to increase, information security has become a critical issue for every business to help defend itself against external and internal attacks.”

“The certifications will go a long way to provide confidence in our current and potential business partners about the security of the company’s infrastructure and operational environment,” he added.

He said the Company’s recent certifications further showed its commitment to harness on technology to build financial service platforms to ensure that everyone, regardless of background or economic standing, has access to affordable, seamless convenient and secured products and services to take control of their financial lives.

Mr. Anku said that the Company’s recent certifications acquired from the Ghana Data Protection Commission, and the two international certifications would among other things enhance the company’s compliance to a host of laws, including the high profile General Data Protection Regulation Commonly referred to as GDP and the Network Information System (NIS) regulations.

Mr Mohammed Bashiru, the lead Software Engineer, said the Company has implemented some security systems in order to be ISO/IEC 27001:2013 and PCI DSS complaint.

These are Firewalls Installations, Dedicated Antivirus, Fire Integrity Management Systems, Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems and Access Control Measures.

“With the above, CrownCity Technologies is assuring the business community and potential investors of maximum returns on their investments and partnerships,” he said.

