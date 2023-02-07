COVID-19: GHS to embark on intensive vaccination in 20 districts in Ashanti  

By Yussif Ibrahim, GNA

Kumasi, Feb. 07, GNA – The Ashanti Regional Health Directorate is embarking on an intensive COVID-19 vaccination exercise in 20 selected districts as part of strategies to achieve herd immunity in the region.

The exercise is scheduled to take place from Wednesday February 08 to Monday February 13 this year, in the selected districts which have high populations.



They are Afigya Kwabre North, Afigya Kwabre South, Asokwa, Atwima Nwabiagya, Atwima Kwanwoma, Asokore Mampong, Atwima Nwabiagya North, Bekwai, Bosome Freho and Ejisu.

The rest are Kumasi Metro, Kwabre East, Obuasi Municipal, Obuasi East, Kwadaso, Oforikrom, Old Tafo, Sekyere East, Sekyere Central and Suame.



Dr Emmanuel Tinkorang, Regional Director of Health Services who disclosed this at a media engagement ahead of the exercise, said the only strategy to contain the virus was to achieve high vaccination coverage.



He said vaccine hesitancy and misinformation were the major challenges hindering the uptake of the vaccines despite sustained public education.



He said a total of 4,550,244 vaccines had so been administered in the region out of which 1,662,443 representing 51.6 per cent are fully vaccinated.



He further disclosed that 2,363,404 representing 73.4 per cent had taken only one dose and urged such people to take the second dose.



Dr Tinkorang emphasised that until 70 per cent of the targeted population were vaccinated the country could not declare that the virus had been control.



“Our trump card in the fight against the virus is vaccination but we are having challenges, so we need your support in educating the public on the importance of taking the vaccines,” he implored the media.



He cautioned against complacency in the fight against COVID-19 and called on all stakeholders to join hands with health authorities to achieve herd immunity in the interest of public health.



