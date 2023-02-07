Conference of Chief Imams ask Islamic sects to bury differences  

By Dennis Peprah

Sunyani, Feb. 07, GNA – The Conference of Regional Chief Imams of Ghana, has called on the various sects in Islam to bury their differences and fight the ‘common enemy’ of poverty, diseases and high illiteracy rates in Islamic communities in the country.

The conference said it had reaffirmed its commitment to tackle the development challenges confronting the Zongo communities in a more proactive manner to achieve significant outcomes.

In a communique issued on the sidelines of an extra-ordinary meeting held in Sunyani, the conference said, “we seek to do this by coming together to formulate a systematic approach in managing the development needs of the Ummah as part of our religious obligations.”

“We recognize the potential in the Ummah that stand to be harnessed through righteous leadership and deeds of all”, the communique signed by Alhaji Suallah Abdallah Quandah, the Executive Secretary of the conference, copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) stated.

It said “we accept the diversity in the ranks of the Ummah as not fundamental digression from our faith as Moslems who seek peace by submitting to the will of Allah Subhanahu Wata’la (SWT)” saying “we herein once again call for unity and solidarity among the ummah as a religious obligation of brotherhood”

The communique added “we believe in the altruistic spirit, intellectual, organizational and management skills within the ranks and file of the Ummah.”

It expressed concern about pertinent challenges impeding quality teaching and learning in schools within the Islamic Education Unit and called on all Muslims to take the responsibility and develop interest in helping to tackle such challenges.

