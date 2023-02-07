Compensate victims of Bibiani Zongo clash – MP appeals to company

By Daniel Akwasi Nuako

Bibiani Zongo (WN/R), Feb 7, GNA – The Member of Parliament (MP) for Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai, Mr Alfred Obeng-Boateng, has appealed to the Asante Gold Bibiani Limited to compensate victims of the clash between security men of the company and residents of Bibiani Zongo.

The clash occurred on Sunday, February 5, 2023.

Nana Sulemani Minasara lll, Chief of Bibiani Zongo, and his subjects who briefed the MP on what happened on that Sunday afternoon, said some men from the community went to a refuse dump that belonged to the mining company to collect some scraps.

While at the site, the security men allegedly opened fire on the men injuring three in the process. Three other members of the community were also beaten mercilessly, injuring them in the process.

They were later rushed to the Bibiani Government and the Divine Love hospitals for treatment.

The MP consoled the victims and appealed for calm while promising to use the appropriate channels to seek for compensation for the victims, and find an amicable solution to the impasse.

Mr Obeng-Boateng reminded them that plans were afoot to resettle the Bibiani Old Town and Zongo communities and urged them to be law abiding.

He called for the cooperation of the youth, chief, and the Assembly member to accelerate development of the area.

He later visited the victims at the hospital and donated an undisclosed amount of money to them for their upkeep.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

