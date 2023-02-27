Bulgarian Interior Minister Demerdzhiev: We Will Spare No Effort to Tighten Border Control as Well as Possible

Gabrovo, Central Bulgaria, Feb 27 (BTA/GNA) – Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev Monday said that his Ministry’s first task in the fight against illegal migration is to stop the migrants at the border. “What makes it difficult for us is that 110 km of the border line is not technically covered,” he noted.

Talks were held last week with the European Commission, which will help secure these 110 km, provide a vehicle, and fill the permanent positions at Border Police, which were reduced by 2,000 in the last ten years, Demerdzhiev explained.

The Interior Ministry’s second task is to stop the secondary movements of migrants through Bulgaria, the Minister said.

“We will do everything possible, with the powers available, to tighten border control as well as possible. We are also working on building technical installations. The resources will come from the European Commission, which takes this problem into account, is ready and wants to help,” he said.

He also said that catching and detaining migrants is a condition for Bulgaria’s entry in Schengen.

Later on Monday, Demerdzhiev is scheduled to meet with Defence Minister Dimitar Stoyanov in connection with border security.

This morning, caretaker Defence Minister Dimitar Stoyanov said on Bulgarian National Television’s morning show that more servicepersons will most probably be included in border security. Their number will be specified at a working meeting, he added. The service persons will be part of the joint patrols that are guarding jointly with the Border Police; the service persons are not allowed to detain violators.

The Defence Minister noted that there are currently about 240 service persons at the border with the necessary resources, weapons, and protective equipment, and they are involved in the security process.

