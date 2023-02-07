Asafora Technical Institute in dire need of infrastructural Support

By Isaac Arkoh

Cape Coast, Feb. 07, GNA – The Management of Asafora Technical Institute (ASTEC), near Biriwa in the Mfantseman Municipality, has cried out to the Government, philanthropists, NGOs, and the public to help give the school a facelift to spur academic work.

According to the management, the unflinching support of stakeholders would facilitate the expansion of the school and enhance academic performance.

Mr Adam Issah, the Principal of the school, made the appeal in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Cape Coast on Tuesday.

He said the school was about to admit a new crop of trainees for this academic year of which it was hoping to increase enrolment, but its current challenges could prevent management from doing so.

He mentioned inadequate classrooms and workshops for the various departments, adding that the school’s existing structure which was in an extremely deplorable state with ripped off roofs, needed to be replaced urgently to avert disaster.

Mr Issah said despite the challenges, management was working assiduously to undertake developmental projects and needed the support of all stakeholders.

The school, on a ten-acre land, was instituted 22 years ago under the Integrated Community Centre for Employable Skills (ICCES) programme.

GNA

