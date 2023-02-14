Appointments Committee begins vetting of Ministers-designate Monday

Accra, Feb. 14, GNA, – The Appointments Commitment of Parliament will on Monday, February 20, hold a public hearing to vet the President’s Nominations for appointment as Ministers of States and Deputy Ministers.

This was advertised in the page 25 of Tuesday, February 14, Edition of the Order Paper of Parliament.

The Ministers Designate include: Mr Kobina Tahir Hammond, Trade and Industry; Mr Bryan Acheampong, Food and Agriculture; and Mr Stephen Asamoah Boateng, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs.

The others are Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance; and Mr Osei Bonsu Amoah, Minister of State at the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development and Dr Stephen Amoah, Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry.

