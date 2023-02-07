Apostle Eric Nyamekye elected President of GPCC 

By Coreen Fleischer-Djoleto

Accra, Feb 07, GNA — The Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) has elected Apostle Eric Kwabena Nyamekye as it new President.

The Council also elected Bishop Gordon Kisseih, the Presiding Bishop of the Life International Church, as the 1st Vice President and Apostle Dr. Aaron Ami-Narh, President of the Apostolic Church-Ghana, as the 2nd Vice President.

Apostle Nyamekye takes over from Reverend Professor Paul Frimpong-Manso whose tenure as President ended on December 7, 2022, a statement signed by Apostle Immanuel N. O. Tettey, General Secretary of the Council and issued in Accra, said.

It said Apostle Nyamekye was elected President at the 2023 Conference of Heads of Churches and Organizations (CHCO), and Extra-Ordinary National Delegates Conference held between Tuesday January, 31 to February 2.

The three-day Conference, held on the theme: “United for God’s Glory” (John 17:21) brought together members of the GPCC National Executive Council (NEC), Heads of GPCC Member-Churches and their Secretaries, GPCC Regional Executive Council Chairmen and Secretaries as well as leaders of Para-church Organizations who are members of the GPCC.

The statement indicated that the Conference, ratified the December 7, 2022, decision of the NEC, which had unanimously nominated Apostle Eric Nyamekye to succeed the outgoing President, Rev. Prof. Frimpong Manso.

“The nomination by the NEC was ratified by 190 Delegates who were present at the Conference,” it added.

Apostle Nyamekye is the current Chairman of the Church of Pentecost.

The new President, the statement said, assumed the high office with a great wealth of ministry experience, including being a current Advisory Board Member of the World Pentecostal Fellowship.

“The election of the new President is expected to usher the GPCC to new heights as an ecumenical body,” the statement said.

Dr. George Manful, an environmental and natural resources expert from the Frimpong-Manso Institute, made a presentation on the devastating effects of ‘galamsey’ and environmental pollution in Ghana.

The Conference among other things, deliberated on some pertinent issues prevailing in, and of concern to the nation Ghana and Ghanaians.

Other issues discussed were the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP), worsening macro-economic indicators and their effect on the livelihood of the citizens, and the Auditor General’s 2021 Report, which brought to the fore considerable degrees of financial misappropriations in public sector institutions.

GNA

