Agortime-Ziope NDC Youth Wing donates to health facilities 

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Kpetoe (V/R), Feb. 27, GNA-The Agortime-Ziope Constituency Youth Wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has donated cartons of hand sanitizers to four health facilities in the constituency.

The health facilities are Kpetoe, Akpo Korfe, Ziope and Keyime Health Centres.

Presenting items to Kpetoe Health Centre, Mr. Peter Kofi Sena Nutekpor, the Youth Organiser, appealed to Ghanaians to vote for the NDC on December 7, 2024, for better governance and an adequate supply of health equipment for improved healthcare delivery in the country.

He called on the affluent in society to support health facilities with medical devices for easy diagnosis and treatment of diseases since the government could not do everything.

Mr. Nutekpor said medical equipment were considered a fundamental component of health systems as they help to prevent, diagnose, treat and rehabilitate illnesses and diseases in a safe and effective way.

Mr. Osei Tutu-Appiah, the Physician Assistant in-charge of the centre, thanked the benefactors for the donation and promised to put it to good use.

He appreciated the Kpetoe community’s support to healthcare delivery and appealed for gloves, medical gauze and cottons, which they needed urgently for use.

