2023 National Cross Country Competition: NSA Director General anticipates tough contest

Accra, Feb. 14, GNA – Professor Peter Twumasi, the Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA) anticipates a tougher competition in the 2023 National Cross-Country race billed for Savelugu, Tamale on Saturday, February 25.

The competition organised by the NSA in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Ghana Athletics Association would help in unearthing talents to develop and represent Ghana in domestic and international competitions.

The NSA boss in an interview with the GNA Sports after the Ashanti Regional Cross-Country race said his office was committed to ensuring this year’s long-distance competition becomes a success and also surpasses the previous editions.

“This year in particular, the 2023 National Cross-Country Competition which would happen in Savelugu in Tamale, Northern Region would be better more than the previous ones that we have held.”

According to him, it was right to give athletes all over the country the opportunity to compete at the regional level to get the best to compete at the national level.

He commended the Ashanti Regional directorate of the NSA, Mr. Emmanuel Appiah for his tireless effort to organise a successful competition to select 20 energetic males and females to represent the region at the national level.

“ I came here myself to observe the procedures and I think that they have met the mark, I know the other regions are also doing the same, Northern Region had done theirs, and the Ahafo Region also did go through the same inter-district selection,” he added.

Abigail Abugri and Noah Wumbriche emerged winners of the just-ended Ashanti Regional Cross Country race with a time of 29:12.31 and 25:17.68 respectively.

Ashanti Region will join the 15 other regions to battle for the ultimate in the National Cross-Country race.

GNA

