Wa SHS old boys donate equipment to School 

By Bajin D. Pobia

Wa, Jan. 19, GNA – Old Boys of the Wa Senior High have donated some equipment to their alma mater to help promote teaching and learning.

The 1980-year group donated a duplicator and two projectors valued at GH¢44,000 to aid the teachers to teach and impact knowledge and skills to the students.

The donation was based on an appeal made to the Wa Secondary School Old Students Association by the school authorities during the launch of its 50th anniversary celebrations held in Wa last year.

Mr Ambrose Yennah, a spokesperson for the group, said during the anniversary it was announced that the only duplicating machine in the school had broken down, which was affecting administrative and Secretarial duties.

He said with the provision of the equipment, the burden of going outside to print examination questions and other secretarial functions would be reduced and enhance efficiency in its operations.

The equipment would also aid the students in their studies and for the teachers to improve on their teaching skills to impact essential knowledge and training to the students.

Professor Robert Yennah, National President Wa Secondary School Old Students Association, urged the students to take their studies seriously and use the knowledge and skills acquired to shape their destinies for the future.

“Your teachers serve as tools for you to use and shape your destinies, and if you don’t do it, nobody will do it for you, and you don’t have anybody to blame in future”, he admonished.

He congratulated the teachers for the efforts to help shape the students by providing them with necessary skills and knowledge to arm them for a better future.

Professor Yennah commended the 1980-year group for the donation of the equipment and appealed to other year groups to help the school with more donations.

He expressed dissatisfaction about the current poor stage of dormitories for human habitation and needed to be improved on for a better environment for the students to stay and study.

Mr Adams Iddrisu Thirdman, Headmaster of the school, thanked the group for the provision of the equipment, which he said would help motivate the students and teachers to improve on academic performance to raise the good name of the school at the regional and national levels.

“We expressed gratitude to the association for the provision of materials during the heat of the COVID 19 pandemic, the delivery of a 32-inche television set to the Science and Mathematics Unit, and the rehabilitation of a room, which was gutted by fire.

“We also wish to express our highest singular honour and appreciation to the Speaker of Parliament, Right Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin for his promise to provide a 2,000-seater capacity multipurpose auditorium for the school, and it is our dream to see this edifice delivered sooner than later,” he said.

He announced that the government was also ready to construct a modern dining hall facility and rehabilitate the old kitchen to give it a befitting outlook to improve food hygiene and enhance quality service delivery.

On academic performance, he said for the past years, the school had been recording high performance at the WAEC and gave the assurance that the 2022 results would also be good.

He, however, bemoaned the deplorable nature of dormitories, which he described as life risking and needed to be rehabilitated to make them conducive for habitation and enhanced quality learning, among the students.

He pleaded with the association and public-spirited individuals, as well as non-governmental organisations to aid the school with computers, saying, “our ICT laboratory has less than 10 functional computers, which are woefully inadequate for the students.”

He appealed to some members of the association, who had an in-depth knowledge of the subjects, taught at the school to avail themselves to make presentations, also through zoom learning to help improve academic performance.

Mr Thirdman appealed to the association to establish a Secretariat in the school for its administrative activities, and as well provide an Astroturf for keep-fit exercises to benefit the school and the general public.

