UN Secretary-General pays tribute to Pope Emeritus Benedict

Accra, Jan 01, GNA – Mr António Guterres, the United Nations Secretary-General, has paid tribute to the late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who passed on December 31, aged 95.

The Secretary-General in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, said: “It is with great sadness that I have learned of the passing of His Holiness Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.

“We remember Pope Benedict as a humble man of prayer and study.”

Mr Guterres said: “Principled in his faith, tireless in his pursuit of peace, and determined in his defence of human rights, he was a spiritual guide to millions across the world and one of the leading academic theologians of our time”.

The Secretary-General recalled the late Pope Emeritus’ 2008 visit and address to the United Nations and his appeal for “building international relations in a way that allows every person and every people to feel they can make a difference”.

Mr Guterres said his “powerful” calls for solidarity with marginalised people everywhere and his urgent appeals to close the widening gap between the rich and poor were more relevant than ever.

“I offer my deepest condolences to Catholics and others around the world who were inspired by his life of prayer and tenacious commitment to non-violence and peace.”

GNA

