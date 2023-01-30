Transport Minister to open 4th Aviation Ghana Stakeholders Breakfast Meeting in Accra 

By Albert Allotey

Accra, Jan. 30, GNA – Mr Kwaku Ofori Asiamah will on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, open the Fourth Aviation Ghana Stakeholders Breakfast Meeting of major aviation and travel sector operators in Accra.

The meeting will deliberate on the post-COVID-19 recovery process and the outlook for the industry in 2023.

A statement issued in Accra said the Minister will speak on the topic: “Post-COVID-19 recovery Process and the Journey Ahead.”

The AviationGhana Stakeholders Breakfast Meeting, organised by AviationGhana.Com, is an annual event that brings together all major stakeholders in the aviation sector and policymakers to deliberate on a chosen theme relevant to the dictates of the prevailing aviation operating environment.

It said Eloina Baddoo, the Chairperson of the Board of Airline Representatives, Ghana, the umbrella body for airlines operating in Ghana, will also welcome the gathering to conclude the segment.

The statement said in the second segment, the main presentation on the theme for the event “post-COVID-19 recovery process and the journey ahead” will be delivered by Kamil H. Al-Awadhi, IATA’s Regional Vice President for Africa and the Middle East.

Other speakers at the meeting will include Mr Charles Kraikue, Director-General Ghana Civil Aviation Authority; Madam Pamela Djamson-Tettey, Managing Director, Ghana Airports Company Limited and J. N. Halm, Customer Service Expert, Chief Content Officer at Service and Experience.

Others are Dr Samson Fatokun IATA’s Area Manager, West & Central Africa; and Mr. Edward Annan, Accountable Manager, PassionAir.

The third segment, which is closed to the media, will have airlines, ground handling companies, travel consultants, and other corporate leaders deliberate with the Ministry of Transport and allied agencies about various operational and policy issues in the sector and solutions found.

Mr Dominick Andoh, Managing Editor/Partner of AviationGhana, commenting on the upcoming event said: “We seek to help grow the aviation sector and the travel industry at large with the creation of this platform. Many key decisions that have profited the traveling public were taken at the three previous editions of this event.”

“The maiden edition held in 2017 advocated for the removal of the 17.5 percent VAT on domestic airfares, reduction in the cost of aviation fuel, and abolishing of import duty on aircraft parts imported by airlines,” he said.

He said these yielded results when in 2017 the government abolished the 17.5 percent VAT on domestic air transport and further reduced the price of aviation fuel.

“Two more meetings were held successfully in 2018 and 2019, the outcomes of which have shaped the direction of the country’s aviation policy and led to a collective will to drive growth in the industry,” he added.

It is organised under the auspices of the Ministry of Transport, and the Board of Airline Representatives-Ghana with support from the Ghana Airports Company Limited, and the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority.

