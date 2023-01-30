Three grabbed for pulling down storey building at Cantonments

By Joyce Danso

Accra, Jan. 30, GNA – Three persons who allegedly pulled down a storey building worth $2.2 million at Cantonments in Accra have appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.

The three accused persons Mohammed Awudu Lamin, a 32-year-old Trailer driver, Enoch Magbah an Excavator operator, Mohammed Harrison, a 48-year-old Carpenter are charged with unlawful entry, conspiracy to commit crime and causing unlawful damage.

The accused persons have pleaded not guilty.

The Court presided over by Mrs Kizata Naa Kowah Quarshie has admitted the accused persons to bail in the sum of GHS2 million cedis each with two sureties one to be justified with landed property with title deeds.

The Court further directed prosecution to file their disclosures to enable the court to commence with the Case Management Conference.

Defence counsels led by Lord Essandoh, prayed the Court for bail, saying the accused persons were workers who have fixed place of abode and they had family members who were ready to stand as sureties for them.

According to Mr Essandoh, the accused persons would not interfere with investigations carried out by the Police.

Prosecution led by Chief Inspector Benson Benneh did not oppose to the grant of bail but prayed the Court that in granting bail, the court should be mindful of the value of the building.

The case of prosecution is that the complainant, Frank Okraku Mantey, is a hotel supervisor, residing at Cantonments, Accra.

It said on January 25, 2023, at about 0530 hours, the accused persons conspired and entered the house of late Okraku Mantey and caused damage to the property at Cantonments worth $2.2 million.

The prosecution said the complainant had information on the ongoing destruction of the building and informed the Police.

It said when the Police arrived at the scene Magbah was seen operating the excavator and when quizzed, he mentioned Harrison as the one who had contracted him.

The Prosecution said Lamin and Magbah also said they were contracted by one Mr Ayitey who engaged them to pull down the building, but they failed to lead the Police to the said Mr Ayitey.

GNA

