Tano North MP pledges more development projects for constituents

By Dennis Peprah

Duayaw-Nkwanta (A/R), Jan. 4, GNA – Dr. Freda Prempeh, the Member of Parliament for Tano North in the Ahafo Region, has pledged to ensure all communities in the constituency benefited from development projects to improve residents’ lives.

She said though many of the communities had already benefited from several development projects, tackling the immediate needs of the people remained her priority, and promised to do more in 2023.

Dr. Prempeh, also a Minister of State at the Office of the President, made the pledge in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Duayaw-Nkwanta after she had inspected progress of work on some on-going projects being implemented by her in the constituency.

The MP said she had already engineered the construction of 115 mechanised boreholes, nine Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) Compounds, 12 schools, nine durbar grounds and seven modern public toilets spread across communities in the constituency.

Other projects included two markets, two paved lorry stations with sheds and one Astro-turf pitch.

Dr. Prempeh said she had also supplied and installed 500 streetlights in some of the communities.

Dr. Prempeh said she had connected about 90 per cent of deprived communities in the constituency onto the national electricity grid and was also constructing two separate 100-bed capacity hostels for the Yamfo College of Health and the Tanoso Community Nurse Training College in the area.

About 80 percent of the total road networks in the constituency are under rehabilitation and reconstruction and progressing steadily, she added.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

