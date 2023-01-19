Scholz prepared to provide Leopard tanks under conditions

Berlin, Jan 19, (dpa/GNA) – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, is willing to allow Leopard battle tanks top be delivered to Ukraine under certain conditions, according to German media reports.

Scholz made it clear in a telephone conversation with US President Joe Biden that Germany, could only deliver if the US in turn made Abrams main battle tanks available to Ukraine, according to a report in the Süddeutsche Zeitung daily newspaper.

Biden had not yet made up his mind during Tuesday’s call, the report said.

Bild newspaper also reported that Scholz, wanted to allow both German Leopard deliveries and NATO partners to provide them, citing government circles, again if the US also provides Abrams tanks. Scholz is concerned that Europe and the US, only give battle tanks to Ukraine together so the Kremlin cannot split NATO, the report said.

GNA

