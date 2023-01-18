Prez Akufo-Addo wishes Ghartey well in upcoming NPP presidential remarries

By P. K. Yankey

Accra, January 18, GNA – Mr Joe Ghartey, Member of Parliament (MP) for the Essikado-Ketan Constituency has officially informed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of his intention to contest in the NPP Presidential primaries.

The NPP presidential primaries are slated for the latter part of 2023.

Mr Ghartey, former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, and current Minister of Railways Development paid a courtesy call on the President at the Jubilee House, in Accra, to inform him of his Presidential ambition.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency Mr Ghartey said the call afforded him the opportunity to among other things, thank the President for the confidence reposed in him during his first term of office when he found him worthy to serve as the Minister for the Ministry of Railways and Development.

Mr Ghartey also assured the President that he and his team would conduct themselves run a decent campaign for the flagbearership position, and to work very hard for the party to retain power beyond 2024.

Mr Ghartey made it clear that he would take immediate action if any member of his team becomes wayward and started attacking others unnecessarily.

He thanked the President for taking time off his busy schedule to meet with him and wished the President and the government well.

President Akufo-Addo wished Mr Ghartey well. and said his desire was to ensure that NPP retained power in 2024 and beyond.

The President said he saw his role as ensuring a fair playing field and was prepared to support anyone who emerged victorious in the primaries.

He, however, cautioned that the campaign should be conducted with decency.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

