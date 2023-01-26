President Akufo-Addo appoints Air Vice Marshal Frederick Asare Kwasi Bekoe as Chief of Air Staff

Accra, Jan. 26, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Air Vice Marshal Frederick Asare Kwasi Bekoe as the new Chief of Air Staff.

This is done in consultation with the Council of State, pursuant to the provisions of Article 212 of the Constitution.

A press release signed by Mr Eugene Arhin, Director of Communications, Office of the President and copied the Ghana News Agency, said the appointment was effective Thursday, January 26, 2023.

“This follows the completion of the tour of duty and subsequent retirement from the Ghana Armed Forces of his predecessor, Air Vice Marshal Frank Hanson.”

It said President Akufo-Addo had expressed gratitude to the former Chief of Air Staff for his dedicated and meritorious service to the Ghana Armed Forces and to the nation, and wished him well in his retirement.

GNA

