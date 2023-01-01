Police deploy officers to ensure security during 31st night in Cape Coast  

By Victoria Agyemang

Cape Coast, Jan. 1, GNA – Police officers within the Cape Coast Metropolis joined thousands of Christians to thank God whilst providing security during the 31st watch night service.

The officers joined Christians to praise, worship and appreciate the Almighty God for the mercies and grace throughout 2022.

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) observed that at some churches, two or three personnel were assigned within the Metropolis.

The policemen also patrolled during the watch night service to thwart any criminal activities and ensure peace, law and order during the service.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sadiatu Mohammed, the Regional Visibility Studies Officer, told the congregation of the Cape Coast Central Assembly of Christ Apostolic Church International, that the Command was poised to ensure that there was peace and security during the crossover service.

She noted that the police would deal mercilessly with anyone caught engaging in criminal activities that threatened the peace and security of the country.

DSP Mohammed took the opportunity to advice the congregation to be vigilant and careful as they enjoyed the festive season.

She told them to report all suspicious people or activities within their societies to ensure safety for all during the period.

Again, she said that the patrol team was assigned for the ‘operation calm life’ before, during and after the festive season in the whole country.

She advised them to love each other as Christmas was all about showing love and care to one another because the savior loved them.

In all, more than 105 senior and junior Officers were deployed to ensure peace, law and order during the watchnight.

They were also visible in the various communities and along the Cape Coast and Elmina highway.

Apostle Dr Emmanuel O.K. Donkor, the Central West Territorial Apostle delivering his service said the year 2023 was filled with testimonies and told the congregation to avail themselves for Gods purpose to be fulfilled in their lives.

He told the congregation to always be thankful and grateful to the Almighty for the mercies shown on them.

Apostle Donkor preached on the topic “From Zero to Hero’ advising the congregation that God was changing their lives to greatness regardless of their status.

He encouraged them to be steadfast in faith and not to run from responsibilities, adding that only repentant souls would be saved.

Even though, Christians were called and chosen by God, they were required to love God and remain faithful to him, he added.

The congregation, mostly in white apparel, danced, sang and praised the Almighty God for the blessings and gift of life.

Some churches closed exactly 0000 hours to enable the members rest for Sunday’s service.

GNA

