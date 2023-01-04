Police arrest man, 25, over alleged murder at Agona Asafo

Mr James Esuon

Swedru (C/R), Jan 4, GNA – The Agona Swedru Divisional Police Command has arrested a man, 25, for allegedly shooting and killing Kweku Yeboah, a sawmill worker, at Agona Asafo in the Central Region.

Patrick Sowatey, the suspect, allegedly shot Yeboah, 48, with his pump action gun after a quarrel had ensued between the two last Thursday.

The police source said the misunderstanding ensued when the deceased, who worked at a sawmill at Agona Asafo, went to check on his sister’s building, which shared a wall with the suspect’s land.

It said the deceased made a phone call during the verbal exchanges, which infuriated the suspect and he pulled the trigger.

The source said after the gun shot the suspect warned people around not to go near the deceased, but they ignored him and took the body, in a pool of blood, to the Swedru Municipal Government Hospital where he died later.

The police got wind of the incident and arrested the suspect. Investigations are underway to arraign him, it said.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

