New German defence minister Pistorius takes office

Berlin, Jan 19, (dpa/GNA) – Germany’s new defence minister, Boris Pistorius, officially took office on Thursday, as a debate rages over whether Germany should send Ukraine more modern battle tanks.

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier presented a certificate of appointment to Pistorius, who until now was interior minister of Lower Saxony, on Thursday morning at the official presidential residence.

Outgoing minister Christine Lambrecht, who resigned blaming critical media coverage of her personally, also received her certificate of dismissal on Thursday.

Steinmeier wished Pistorius luck, saying that he was taking over during Germany’s most dangerous period in a long time.

“For all the coming challenges and necessary reforms, you now need a cool head, strong nerves, strength in leadership, clear communication and political experience,” he said.

Kiev has been calling on Germany to provide its modern Leopard 2 battle tanks in order to push back Russian forces who invaded Ukraine nearly a year ago.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the invasion constituted a ‘Zeitenwende’, or turning point, prompting a massive reinvestment in the military.

GNA

