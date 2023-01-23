New classic festival “Afro-Piano Rave” to be launched in Ghana 

By Stanley Senya

Accra, Jan. 23, GNA – Ghana has received a new classic festival called “Afro-Piano Rave”, which is set to be introduced into the Ghanaian showbiz space.

A group of companies called ‘Coaches Group of Companies’ are the backbone of this new Festival initiative to be introduced this year.

The Coaches Group of Companies aims to promote Ghanaian showbiz space to a new outdoor festival with international standards.

The group announced the introduction of the festival on their instagram page and asked the public to get ready for the event.

The post said Ghana should get ready for this event, it will be the next big thing in Ghana and beyond.

“The new wave is here!! Watch this space for the culture. Ghana are you ready?”, the post read.

The word “Afro-Piano” was derived from the two word “Afrobeats” and “Amapiano”.

“Amapiano”, meaning ‘the pianos’ in Zulu (South Africa), is a subgenre adapted from House music and has recently catapulted into the West, becoming one of the hottest music playing at all events around the globe.

Music festivals have become one of the most popular ways to consume live music and network with people across the world.

Ghana has unquestionably become one of the hottest and loving destinations to visit during holidays.

Series of music festivals held in Ghana last year, has paved more way for Ghana to gain both local and international recognition.

However, Afro-Piano Rave would be a festival with the infusion of art and fashion installations and not only music and dance.

Meanwhile, date, venue and time are yet to be announced.

GNA

