MP for Adaklu presents office equipment to Adaklu District Police  

Adaklu Waya (V/R), Jan. 31, GNA – Mr. Governs Kwame Agbodza, Member of Parliament for Adaklu and Minority Chief Whip on Monday presented office equipment to the Adaklu District Police Service at a ceremony at Adaklu Waya.

The equipment, worth GHC13,750, was one HP desktop computer and one HP Laser Printer and its accessories.

The items were purchased with his share of the MPs Common Fund.

Mr. Jerry Ameko, Adaklu Constituency chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), who presented the items on behalf of the MP, said the Police played a very vital role in the peace and security of the country and needed to be resourced adequately.

He noted that the Adaklu district was a vast area with over 48 communities and the Police could not do their work effectively and efficiently without a vehicle and appealed to the government to as a matter of urgency provide the Police in the district with a vehicle and other logistics.

He said the District Police Commander was using a motorbike, which was earlier presented to them by the MP and wondered how the Police could use one motorbike to work in a vast district like Adaklu.

He also appealed to the government to post more Police personnel to the district, adding “the few personnel are just woefully inadequate.”

“As the 66th Independence Day national parade will be held in Adaklu, we want to appeal to government to post more Police personnel to the district and adequately resource them to ensure the success of the programme,” the Chairman appealed.

He said the Police should not be seen as an enemy of the people, but a friend, whose duty was to protect the lives of the people and their properties and urged them to work with professionalism.

Mr. Ameko called on the people of the area to assist the Police by providing information to them to enable them fight crime in the district.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Mrs. Sheila Odai, in charge of Adaklu District Police, was full of praise for the MP for the gesture, saying it came at the right time.

She said the equipment would enable them to stop printing classified information and other vital documents, which were not supposed to be seen by the public from outside.

ASP Odai promised that they would take good care of the machines to prolong their lifespans and urged other philanthropists and organisations to emulate the kind gesture of Mr. Agbodza.

Togbe Agbobada IV, Chief of Adaklu Anfoe, who represented Togbe Gbogbi Atsa V, Paramount Chief of Adaklu Traditional area, assured the Police in the district that he and his colleagues would do everything in their power to assist them to maintain law and order in the district.

Present at the ceremony were Mr. Hayford Amenuvie, Adaklu NDC Constituency Secretary, Mr. Christopher Galenkui, NDC Constituency Communication Officer, and Mr. Bismark Vehe, Secretary to the Paramount Chief of Adaklu.

