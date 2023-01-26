Monsignor Samuel Nkuah Boateng appointed Bishop of Wiawso Catholic Diocese 

By Alex Baah Boadi

Sefwi-Wiawso (WN/R), Jan 26, GNA – His Holiness, Pope Francis, has appointed the Cathedral Administrator of the Wiawso Catholic Diocese, Very Reverend Fr Samuel Nkuah Boateng, as the new Bishop of the Diocese.

This was announced by Monsignor Henryk Mieozyslaw Jagodzinski, Apostolic Nuncio to Ghana, at Our Lady of Annunciation Catholic Cathedral in Sefwi-Wiawso.

He will take over from Bishop Joseph Kweku Essien, who has served in the position for the past 28 years and is due for retirement.

The bishop-elect was born on 6th May, 1968, at Bosomoiso near Sefwi Wiawso in the Wiawso Municipality of the Western North Region.

He attended Saint Theresa’s Minor Seminary at Elmina, in the Archdiocese of Cape Coast, and Saint Peter’s Regional Major Seminary in Cape Coast, after which he obtained a bachelor’s degree in Sociology and Religious Studies from the University of Ghana.

He then studied for a master’s degree in Pastoral Ministry and Religious Education at the Catholic University of Ghana (2015-2017), and a master’s degree in Philosophy (2018-2020).

Very Rev Boateng was ordained a priest on 28th July 2001 at the Our Lady of Annunciation Catholic Cathedral in Wiawso.

Since 2009 he has been a member of the College of Consultors and the Presbyteral College and President of the Association of Diocesan Priests (2012-2020).

Positions he held include the following: Parish Vicar of the Immaculate Conception, Enchi (2001-2003); Secretary to the Bishop of Wiawso (2003-2008); Rector of Saint Mary’s, Dwinase (2003-2009); Parish Priest of Saint Augustine in Sefwi Boako (2009-2011); Director of the pastoral and formation centre (2009-2018); Administrator of the Cathedral of Wiawso (2011-2018).

He has served as Director of the Centre for Pastoral Ministry and Formation, Coordinator of the Diocesan Commission for Justice and Peace, and Administrator of the Cathedral of Wiawso.

The Apostolic Nuncio congratulated the bishop elect and called on the church to give him the support to execute his duties.

The Nuncio, who earlier paid a courtesy call on the Wiawso Traditional Council, said the Catholic Church would continue to collaborate with the authorities to enhance development.

He was accompanied by Most Reverend Charles Palmer-Buckle, Archbishop of Cape Coast and Bishop Essien of the Wiawso Diocese.

