Medi-Tour Travel and Hospitality unveils special medical tourism for Ghanaians

Accra, Jan. 22, GNA – Medi-Tour Travel and Hospitality Services (mths) – providers of medical tourism and leisure services in Ghana, has launched a special initiative aimed at providing medical services and leisure to Ghanaians in South Africa.

The initiative, which was launched at the residence of the South Africa High Commission to Ghana, was to afford Ghanaians the opportunity to travel to South Africa for thorough medical examination as well as have leisure on the side by touring historic places in South Africa.

Mr. Russel Banful Managing Director of Med-Tour Travel and Hospitality Services at the launch of the project said good health was the most valuable resource and extra efforts must be made to sustain and improve on it.

He added that, his outfits decision to introduce the initiative was to encourage regular medical check-ups among Ghanaians, whilst touring the African country adding that, the culture of regular check-ups was virtually non-existent.

“This is why my company has put together a wonderful innovative package that ensures that you receive thorough medical check-up, care and treatment from specialist doctors and have lots of fun from a lineup of activities in South Africa.

“Keep your body alive and healthy through a comprehensive checkup and medical care, as well as keep your spirit rejuvenated by touring beautiful tourist destinations and sites to keep your mental health refreshed through fun activities,” Mr. Banful stated.

According to Mr. Banful, the decision to settle on South Africa for the project was due to the state of the medical care and state of the art facilities, adding that the quality of health care in South Africa was top notch.

He said, the cost of medical care in South Africa was competitive and affordable for everyone adding that, there was massive difference in the cost of medical treatment in South Africa and the United States of America, without compromising standard treatment, hence the decision to choose South Africa.

Mr. Banful said, there was less waiting time in accessing medical care in addition to the personalized services from selected medical facilities in South Africa.

“A team of healthcare professionals have been mandated to take care of the patient’s background, religion, beliefs and our partner hospitals are ready to provide a place for their needs,” he noted.

Madam Grace Janet Mason South Africa High Commissioner to Ghana said the initiative would boost tourism as well as promote south-south cooperation.

She said, participants would have the opportunity to explore the numerous tourism potentials of South Africa, whilst seeking medical treatment.

“Participants would the chance to visit many interesting places in South Africa as well as all the nine provinces in South Africa,” Madam Mason noted.

She urged Ghanaians to take advantage of the opportunity to tour South Africa, seek medical treatments from Specialists.

Medi-Tour Travel and Hospitality Services would provide interested participants with VISA application services, a return ticket from Accra to Johanesburg and back to Accra, accommodation at Four-and Five-Star Hotels, airport pick-up and drop off, adventure, sight-seeing, shopping, golfing and other supporting activities.

GNA

