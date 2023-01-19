Legislative Revisions Make Bulgarian Labour Market Accessible to Highly Qualified Third-World Nationals

Sofia, Jan 19 (BTA/GNA) – By passing conclusively revisions to the Labour Migration and Labour Mobility Act on Thursday, the MPs eased access to jobs in Bulgaria of highly skilled professionals who are third country nationals.

The amendments propose a more attractive, flexible and effective system for the recruitment and placement of highly skilled labour from third countries (not just university degree holders) and facilitated short-term and long-term mobility, posting and teleworking for foreign professionals holding a EU Blue Card work- and residence permit, and setting up a register of recognized employers.

In order to hold a EU Blue Card, foreign professionals who are third country nationals shall have to hold a university degree, issued by a relevant competent authority following education of no less than three academic years at an institution recognized as a university by the respective state, or in the cases of positions from the list endorsed by the Minister of Labour and Social Policy – knowledge, skills and competencies attested by an official document issued by a competent authority for a level of professional experience comparable to that of the position holder.

The gross salary specified in the employment contract of the worker third country national must be at least 1.5 times higher than the average salary in Bulgaria, the law specifies.

Further, the employment contract is now required to be no shorter than six months, instead of the 12 months previously.

During the first 12 months of highly skilled employment, holders of the EU Blue Card may only carry out activities that meet the conditions under which it was issued on the territory of Bulgaria. Until now, this period was two years.

BTA/GNA

