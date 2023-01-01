Kudus, Paul Amoah, Abraham  Mensah to vie for SWAG Sports Personality of the Year

Accra, Jan. 1, GNA – Mohammed Kudus, Joseph Paul Amoah and Abraham Mensah have been shortlisted for the 47th MTN Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Sports Personality of the Year award.

These Sports personalities have contributed to Ghana’s Sports development in the area of football, athletics and boxing.

Mohammed Kudus did exploit with his club side, Ajax and the Black Stars of Ghana, as he topped the charts as one of the fastest growing young footballers in the world.

The midfielder rose to the task to again shine at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar as he helped Ghana secure an all important point in the group stages, announcing his debut appearance in style.

In the area of athletics, Joseph Paul Amoah won Ghana’s first medal in the 200-meter race at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham since George Daniels did in 1974.

The national 200-meter record holder raised the flag of Ghana high as he won bronze for the west African side, making a time of 20.49s and also becoming the first African to win a medal in the 200m event since 2006.

Ghanaian amateur boxer, Abraham Mensah also won a silver medal in the Bantamweight division at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The boxer made history as the second Ghanaian to win a silver medal at the games, following the exploits of Ghanaian boxer, Joseph Commey.

The winner of this category would be announced on the night of the awards, slated for January 28, 2023 at the Accra International Conference Centre.

Samuel Takyi was adjudged the Sports Personality of the Year at the 46th SWAG Awards last year as the 47th edition seeks to crown a new champion.

GNA

