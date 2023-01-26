KPASEC Headmaster calls for increased moral training in high schools  

By Kodjo Adams/Stanley Senya

Accra, Jan. 26, GNA – Mr Charles Evans Apreku, the Headmaster for Kpando Secondary School (KPASEC) in the Volta region, has called for an elevated level of moral discipline in senior high schools to promote pro-social behaviour.

He said promoting moral discipline would sustain a positive school environment and raise educational standards.

Mr Apreku made the call at the launch of the 70th anniversary of the school in Accra on Thursday.

The theme of the programme for the anniversary was “Quality Education: A Collective Responsibility.”

He advocated the need for students to be taught in schools to practice good moral values, expressing concern that parents were not raising their wards properly.

Mr Apreku noted that teaching moral values both at home and in schools, would promote good behavioural practices towards teachers and peers, and promote capacity building and national development.

“In recent times, we have all heard the issue about some eight girls in high school disrespecting the President; this is because of a lack of moral virtue education and discipline in the school. This can be curtailed by educating and inculcating good moral values in students,” he said.

Mr Eric Seddy Kutortse, the Chairman for the event, said that 70 years in the life of any creature was worth celebrating, adding that “70 years signifies the beginning of the slow end, but on the contrary, it signifies youthfulness in the life of a school.”

He commended the old students for supporting the school in the construction and tarring of internal roads on the campus, the provision of a tennis court for both staff and students, and the provision of a staff common room.

That initiative, he said, had helped elevate the school to an ultra-modern phase, and congratulated students, staff, and non-teaching staff for their immense contribution towards the development of the school.

Mr Apreku had earlier enumerated some challenges facing the school, including unserviceable school buses, incomplete classroom blocks and dormitories that hindered the school from admitting more students.

The launch of the anniversary was graced by most of the old students of KPASEC and other dignitaries from the Ghana Education Services.

A brief fundraiser was done, allowing participants to purchase a brand-new t-shirt for Ghc1,000 to support the anniversary.

A grand fundraiser is slated for May 8, 2023, at the school’s premises at Kpando in the Volta region.

Mr kutortse pledged a Ghc1000 and promised to lobby the Presidency and the Ghana Education Service to provide for a 65-seater bus for the school.

“If the appeal doesn’t go through, I will mobilize the resources myself,” he said.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

