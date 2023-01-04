Kokrobite Beach records low turnout on New Year’s Day

By Simon Agbovi

Kokrobite, Jan 4, GNA – The Kokrobite Beach in the Central Region is a well patronised resort during holidays, especially on New Year and Easter, where families go to relax and have some fun, but the story was different on Monday, January 2, as the place recorded low turnout.

Some individuals and groups that turned up, however, made the best out of the outing by engaging in different kinds of games including football, beach volley and card playing.

Some parents were seen with their children in different beach wears having fun.

Few revellers told the Ghana News Agency that they were happy to have taken some time out to relax but wondered why the patronage was poor.

Mr Emmanuel Arhin, the Coordinator of Kokrobite Youth Group, said the group organised a day out to the beach to foster togetherness among the members.

He said Kokrobite had been in the news for the wrong reasons and that the group wanted to change that narrative through their fun games.

He alleged that crimes perpetuated by individuals and groups in nearby areas such as Aplaku and Oshiyie were wrongly tagged to the Kokrobite youth.

Nii Saka Akwei, the Family Head of Sempe Clan, Kokrobite, said security measures were in place to ensure the safety of residents.

He urged revellers to be cautious about their swimming activities and merry making when they visited the beach.

Generally resorts and pubs along the coast of the Central Region had very low turnouts with many beaches virtually empty.

GNA

