‘I stand for patriotism; honesty and discipline’—Kennedy Agyepong 

By Isaac Arkoh

Cape Coast, Jan. 16, GNA – Mr Kennedy Ohene Agyepong, a flag bearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has pledged to re-imbibe the apparent loss of patriotism, honesty, and discipline among Ghanaians if he becomes the President of Ghana.

Mr Agyepong also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central said the country could only make a quantum leap in its development drive if the citizenry eschewed corruption that had become widespread, dishonesty and other serious attitudes that stifled investments and wealth creation.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on the sidelines of the Central Regional Reconciliation Engagement put together by the party on Sunday, Mr Agyepong said, “it is about time we encourage Ghanaians to love their country.

“We must be resolute in promoting positive ethical values and practices among Ghanaians to create a better society for all.”

The forum brought together scores of party stalwarts including national, regional, and constituency executives, former appointees, and Chief Executive Officers among many party faithful.

It was on the theme: “Reconciling the rank and file of the NPP in Central Region to break the eight.”

Disheartened by the recent moral decadence, Mr Agyepong recollected the beautiful experiences in the olden days when the Ghanaian rushed to help an injured person or someone in trouble and noted that, it was that “fellow feeling” for one another that enabled Ghanaians to dwell together peacefully in times of difficulties.

He pointed out that ensuring a clean environment at all times was not the preserve of sanitation workers alone but a collective responsibility.

“It is a misnomer and until we, as a people, take it upon ourselves not only to ensure good environmental sanitation and cultivate habits that restrain us from littering the environment, we will always find ourselves in messy surroundings compounded by the plastic waste, particularly at the beaches,” he noted.

Touching on the party’s call for internal peace and harmony, Mr Agyepong commended the leadership for leading the peace deliberations and urged all to bury their differences and embrace reconciliation.

Breaking the eight, he indicated that hinged on several ingredients but the key among them was unity, adding; “until we present a united front, it will just be a mantra, a mirage.”

“We need to look beyond our differences and think about the success of the party, the reason we need to stick together as a family. Let us unite to retain power,” he added.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

