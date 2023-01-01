Ghanaians Urged to enter New Year with Hope 

By P.K.Yankey

Takoradi (W/R), Jan. 1, GNA-Founder and General Overseer of the Fountain of Grace Royal Chapel, Apostle Ekow Ansah Aggrey, has asked Ghanaians to enter the New Year with hope and be ready to tap the manifold blessings from God.

According to him, though the year 2022 posed challenges and teething problems to many people, God was about to do new things in the lives of those who feared and honoured him.

Apostle Ansah Aggrey was delivering the sermon on New Year’s Eve at the Fountain of Grace Royal Chapel in Takoradi in the Western Region.

Preaching on the theme, “Bountiful blessings await those who fear God and walk in his ordinances,” the Minister of the Gospel said most Ghanaians went through excruciating pain, agony, hunger and misery, the Lord had good intentions to turn things round if Ghanaians relied on and walked with him.

Apostle Ansah Aggrey said believers in Christendom could not continue to wallow in poverty and misery hence, the need to return to God to experience his blessings.

He prayed for peace, love, unity, prosperity and accelerated development for the people and the nation.

