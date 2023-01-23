Ghana marks International Day of Education

Accra, Jan. 23, GNA – Ghana will tomorrow join the rest of the world to mark this year’s International Day of Education, which falls on January 24.

The fifth International Day of Education will be celebrated under the theme: “to invest in people, prioritise education”.

Building on the global momentum generated by the UN Transforming Education Summit in September 2022, the 2023 celebration calls for maintaining strong political mobilisation around education and charting the way to translate commitments and global initiatives into action.

The day enjoins countries to prioritise education to accelerate progress towards all the Sustainable Development Goals against the backdrop of a global recession, growing inequalities and the climate crisis.

The United Nations in Ghana, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education will undertake a tour of some selected schools in Accra as part of activities to mark this year’s International Day of Education.

The team will visit a minimum of four schools to interact with the students, teachers and the school management.

The objectives are to remind authorities in the sector of their commitment to ensure the achievement of SDG – 4; provide a platform for learners and young people to advocate and suggest practical ways to advance the right to education; and engage communities to advocate for change leaders and mobilise the citizenry to support and advance children’s education.

Similar events are expected to be organised at selected regional and district levels.

Research reveals that about 244 million children and youth are out of school, and 771 million adults are illiterate.

UNESCO is dedicating this year’s International Day to girls and women in Afghanistan who have been deprived of their right to education.

It is calling for the immediate lifting of the ban restricting their access to education.

The United Nations General Assembly proclaimed 24 January as International Day of Education, in celebration of the role of education for peace and development.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

