Foundation constructs medical laboratory for Aboabo residents  

By Robert Tachie Menson

Aboabo Number Two (B/A), Jan. 12, GNA – The Jesus Ark Foundation, a Christian Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), has handed over a newly constructed medical laboratory to the Presbyterian Health Centre at Aboabo Number Two in the Dormaa Central Municipality of the Bono Region for effective health care delivery.

The disability friendly laboratory, will serve residents of Aboabo Number One to Aboabo Number Four and Manteware communities in the municipality.

Mrs Eunice Aisha Godsent, the Public Relations Officer of the Foundation, said the provision of the laboratory was in memory of a young man in the area who was ill and died on his way to the Presbyterian Hospital at Dormaa-Ahenkro.

The medical laboratory would help for the early investigation, diagnosis and treatment of patients on timely and affordable bases.

Mrs Godsent said the NGO had also registered many of the residents onto the National Health Insurance Scheme, provided shelter, clothing and cooking utensils to some needy people, and supplied bicycles to pupils who initially walked several kilometres from Kyeremasu to school at Wamanafo.

She expressed appreciation to Diamond Cement for supporting the laboratory construction with 600 bags of cement as well as Ashfoam for providing 26 gallons of paints, and the Aboaboman Development Association for its contribution.

Mr Drissa Quottara, the Dormaa Central Municipal Chief Executive, expressed appreciation to the NGO for the support and pledged the Assembly’s commitment to helping to maintain the facility.

He said although the Assembly was struggling with financial challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it had been able to build school blocks in many of the communities.

“We have built a school block at Amakyekrom for the class one, class two and class three pupils who previously walked distances to attend school at Tronang,” he stated.

Nana Yeboah Ababio, the Chief of Aboabo Number Two, commended thanked the NGO and partners for the facility and promised to take good care of it.

Mr James Oppong Boanuh, a former Inspector General of Police, who provided an air conditioner for the facility, urged the people to make good use of the laboratory.

Mr Kweku Antwi Amoako, a Medical Laboratory Technologist, entreated residents to have regular medical check-ups to improve their health while advising the health personnel to be friendly with patients and remain professional.

A fund raising rally aimed at procuring medical equipment yielded GHC15,000.

