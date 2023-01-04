Foreign Ministry announces negative COVID-19 test requirement for all persons traveling from China to Ghana

Accra, Jan 04, GNA – In view of the COVID-19 situation in China, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has announced that with effect from Friday, January 6, all persons traveling from China to Ghana, will now have to produce a 48 negative PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said such persons would also undergo mandatory antigen testing at the point of entry free of charge until further notice.

The Ministry also advised the public to take necessary precautions when traveling to China.

“As much as possible, only essential travel should be undertaken, until further notice,” the statement said.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

