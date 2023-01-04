First working day of 2023: Office of the Registrar of Companies, others busy

By Patrick Ofoe Nudzi

Accra, Jan. 4, GNA – The Office of the Registrar of Companies (ORG) and the Registrar General’s Department recorded an unusually busy working environment on the first working day of the year 2023.

The office environment was bustling with activities as scores of clients, mainly women, were seen moving from one office to the other to register their businesses and file annual returns.

Mr Nicholas Ofori Obeng-Twum, Public Relations Officer for the ORC, told the Ghana News Agency that, some clients were there to put their company records in good standing to avoid deletion in March.

A few of the clients said they were there to register their marriages after celebrating them during the yuletide.

The situation was not different at the Department of Urban Roads and Passport Office.

The atmosphere at the Ministries of Fisheries and Aqua Culture Development, Lands and Natural Resources, Local Government and Rural Development and Gender, Children and Social Protection, however, looked calm.

Some offices were closed, and car parks empty. Food vendors were also absent.

A security man at one of the yards said, “actual work will start next week”.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

