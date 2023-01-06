ER Minister, Central A.G. discuss church’s development goals 

By Emelia B. Addae, GNA

Koforidua, Jan. 06, GNA – The Central Assemblies of God, Ghana, Eastern Region ‘A’ leadership has paid a courtesy call on the Eastern Regional Minister, Mr. Seth Kwame Acheampong, to discuss the church’s development goals and potential areas of collaboration.

The delegation, led by Rev. Dr Albert Anane, Superintendent of the Assemblies of God, Ghana’s Eastern Region “A,” described the visit as critical as it would inform leaders about the church’s goals and aspirations, as well as possible areas of collaboration to help develop communities.

Already, the church has paid similar visits to Mr Michael Okyere Baafi, Member of Parliament for New Juaben South constituency, Daasebre Dr.Kwaku Boateng III, Paramount Chief of New Juaben Traditional Area, and Dr Arko Akoto-Ampaw, Medical Director of the Eastern Regional Hospital.

“For us as a Church, we believe in holistic ministry, where we look at the spiritual, physical, economic, and social needs of the people and the community we serve,” Rev. Anane said.

He said the Church had provided scholarships to about 100 members and non-members in Koforidua at the primary, secondary, and tertiary levels, in addition to several medical outreaches.

He added that the Church, in partnership with Teen Challenge, an international organisation that helps people addicted to illicit drugs, has established a drug rehabilitation centre in Kukurantumi.

“With an intervention programme called Ghetto Ministry, Church members often reach out to drug addicts at their various Ghettos,” he said, “And now we have about 300 young people that we preach the gospel to, counsel, feed, provide them with health care, and give them artisanal skills.”

He said such skills included farming and vocations, and that some of the victims had been assimilated into society.

Mr Acheampong welcomed the A.G. leadership and urged the church to help in addressing people’s social needs, highlighting that basic social needs such as companionship, esteem, and resources could reduce emotional problems such as depression or anxiety, particularly among young adults.

He expressed concern about young adults since they were the most active and dynamic, and they tended to engage in high-risk behaviours, rendering them susceptible to criminal offences and emotional trauma.

GNA

