Dubai hosts the World’s Longest Shopping Festival 

Accra, Jan. 4, GNA – The World’s Longest Shopping Festival (DSF) is underway in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

A statement issued by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), copied to the Ghana News Agency, said blending deals and discounts with fun, food and fireworks, Dubai Shopping Festival returns with a spectacular line-up of the best the city has to offer.

It said the 28th edition of the World’s Longest-running Festival started on the 15 December 2022 and runs until 29 January 2023.

It indicated that over 800 participating brands at 3,500 outlets would offer 25 per cent to 75 per cent reductions throughout the 46-day festival across Dubai’s malls and shopping destinations

It said the DSF returns with the very best the city had to offer, including unmissable deals, a kaleidoscope of entertainment experiences, mouth-watering food, and mega prizes.

It said over seven weeks, the DSF would feature only-in-Dubai shopping, winning, entertainment, and gastronomic experiences at citywide locations, including malls, high street shops, festival and community markets, and beachside destinations.

“The festival will see the world’s best New Year’s Eve celebrations, unique dining experiences, life-changing raffles, the best deals from homegrown and global brands, and live concerts by regional and international music icons,” the statement said.

It noted that the DSF fireworks displays would be back with a bang this year, along with the return of the incredible drone show.

It said Tunes DXB, too, returns by popular demand, bringing 10 days of celebration for music lovers with live performances with some of the region’s hottest and hippest emerging talents.

Adding that in a first for the festival, families could enjoy Dubai’s glorious winter weather with a weekend of curated fun, adventure, and wellness at Hatta with the Core Unity Festival.

It said the full DSF 2023 Calendar of Events was revealed recently during a media showcase at the Government of Dubai Media Office.

Speaking about what to expect from DSF 2022-2023, Mr Ahmed Al Khaja, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, said: “Dubai Shopping Festival is not just the world’s longest-running retail festival, but also its best.

“The seven-week festival showcases the incredible experiences, events, and entertainment that our great city has to offer.”

He said that this DSF, they invite everyone to celebrate with them and explore the diverse experiences across entertainment, gastronomy, shopping, leisure, and lifestyle that only Dubai could deliver.

“In collaboration with our valued partners and retailers, we look forward to another DSF season of world-class experiences that create unforgettable memories for our residents and visitors,” he stated.

GNA

