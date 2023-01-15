Don’t allow criticism affect your enthusiasm towards national development

By Eric Appah Marfo

Accra, Jan.15, GNA — The Bishop Dr Yaw Owusu Ansah of the Resurrection Power and Living Bread Ministries International, has encouraged the populace not to relent in their efforts towards national development due to criticisms.

He advised them to work heartily and with all their might, having the mindset that they were working for God and not man.

The Bishop gave the advice on Sunday whilst delivering a sermon, in Accra.

He quoted from Colossians 3:23, which read, “Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord, not for human masters.”

Bishop Owusu Ansah reminded them that God, whom they were working for, would require of them to render an account one day, as such, nothing should stop them from accomplishing their assigned tasks.

“Don’t forget that God will judge you and if you follow the negative comments of people, you will never be able to accomplish your work on earth. Never let anyone be the reason why you won’t carry out your task,” he said.

He urged them to desist from working haphazardly because it could result in their dismissal.

“Never think you are irreplaceable. God is always preparing people in the waiting to fill your spot if you refuse to perform your work to satisfaction,” he said.

He cautioned them against procrastination towards work and urged them not to take any opportunity lightly.

“Not everyone has gotten the opportunity to do a particular work, so if you have gotten that opportunity, then don’t take it lightly. Do it with all your might and prove yourself worthy of that opportunity.”

He also quoted from Ecclesiastes 9:10, saying, “Whatever you do, do well. For when you go to the grave, there will be no work or planning or knowledge or wisdom.”

The Bishop charged them to be relevant in God’s house and diligently play their role in advancing the Gospel.

