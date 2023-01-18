Diversify your career for sustainable financial security- youth advised 

By Emelia B. Addae

Koforidua, Jan. 18, GNA – Dr Alexander Otopah, a chartered accountant and expert in public financial management, has encouraged young people to pursue entrepreneurship as a way of diversifying their career paths and ensuring long-term financial security.

He said regardless of how low their monthly income was, they should set aside some for investment to generate additional revenue.

They should also use social media to promote their businesses rather than portraying fictitious lifestyles.

“Entrepreneurship is the order of the day, an economic drive that the government deems a great thing and by that, it is revamping technical and vocational training programmes to attract the youth,” he said.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Koforidua, Dr Otopah said entrepreneurship was the process of establishing a business that involves considerable risk but could be very rewarding since it creates economic wealth, growth, and innovation.

According to him, an entrepreneurial programme in technical and vocational educational training has the potential to educate youngsters to be self-reliant, capable of managing their problems, and contribute to the country’s economic growth and development, as well as lowering unemployment.

He urged young people to learn the personal traits of successful entrepreneurs, such as persistence, innovation, creativity, responsiveness, risk-taking, independence, and goal orientation.

“All the rich men and women in Ghana are entrepreneurs. This should encourage us all to try our hand at entrepreneurship,” he said.

He also advised them not to be faint-hearted, but to be risk-lovers, serious-minded people, truthful, God-fearing, follow science and data and avoid superstitious notions.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

