Dellino Exclusive partners 17 Spanish companies to deliver quality service to Ghanaians 

Accra, Jan 13, GNA – Dellino Exclusive, a Ghanaian company dealing in Interior goods has partnered 17 Spanish companies to provide quality service to Ghanaian Estate Developers, Individuals and the hospitality industry.

The Multi-million Cedi showroom at East Legon is a three-storey building accommodating all the companies.

Conducting Journalists round the showroom, it was realized that their services will include bedroom furniture, kitchen furniture, bathroom accessories, Dinning furniture, ceramics and quality porcelain tiles.

Other goods include: different lighting systems, different types of doors and windows, locks cabinets, shelves, coffee stations. Pub stations library materials and reading and learning furniture.

So far companies displaying their wares included Angel Cerda, Alexandra, Thermia Barcelona, Inbani, DO A and ASCALE PORCELAIN.

Although they do not have manufacturing centres in Ghana yet, they promised to deliver the goods in the shortest possible time and reminded that they could produce the goods according to customer specifications.

The showroom which would be officially launched on 13 and 14 is expected to attract individuals, Estate Developers and businesses that would mostly need the items in the coming days.

GNA

