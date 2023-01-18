Delays in finding killers of Ahmed Suale blot on security agencies – GJA

Accra, Jan. 18, GNA – The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has called on security agencies to expedite action on the pursuit of the killers of investigative journalist, Ahmed Hussein Suale, who was murdered four years ago.

The Association said it was saddened that four years after the incident, “no concrete progress” has been made in bringing the perpetrators to book.

In statement issued by Mr Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, President, GJA, the Association expressed concern that the case “is gradually being pushed into the files of “cold” cases.”

“The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) is saddened by the deafening silence and lack of action by the state authorities responsible for law enforcement to bring the perpetrators of Ahmed Hussein Suale’s murder to book.

“The media fraternity and human rights activists are bitterly worried that four years after the assailants dastardly snatched the budding life of Ahmed, the law enforcement agencies are yet to officially inform the nation and the family of their investigations,” it said.

The late Ahmed Saule, an undercover Reporter was shot dead on January 16, 2019, by unidentified assailants reportedly on motorbikes while he was driving home from work at Madina, a suburb of Accra.

He was a member of Tiger Eye Private Investigation team and was involved in a corruption investigation led by Ace investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

The Team uncovered corruption in Ghana’s football in a documentary captioned “Number 12”.

The GJA said the delay in finding the perpetrators of Ahmed’s killers was a blot on the security agencies.

It said Ahmed’s murder continued to haunt many media practitioners, adding that some “have been cowed” and are no longer interested in pursuing investigative journalism.

“The GJA has in past years engaged the Police Administration and key stakeholders on the murder and received assurances, but it appears the case is gradually being pushed into the files of “cold” cases. This is unfortunately unacceptable,” it said.

The Association said it would continue to ensure that justice was served in the interest of the family of Ahmed Suale and the nation by pushing for closure to the case.

Ghana dropped 30 places to rank 60th on the 2022 World Press Freedom Index, undertaken by Reporters Without Borders.

The current standing marked Ghana’s lowest-ever ranking in 17 years after it ranked 66th and 67th in 2005 and 2002 respectively.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

